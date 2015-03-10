Mar 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower METRO AG

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date March 19,2025

Coupon 1.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.834

Reoffer yield 1.518 pct

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 126.9 bps

Over the 5 pct February 2025 DBR

Payment Date March 19,2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi(B&D), ING & LBBW

Ratings BBB- (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1203941775

