Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 10 Armada Bilgisayar Sistemleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* FY 2014 revenue of 734 million lira ($278.77 million) versus 538.6 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 net profit of 12.7 million lira versus 8.7 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6330 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order