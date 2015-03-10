PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 31
Mar 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on tuesday.
Borrower Yorkshire Building Society
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 17, 2022
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.847
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 130.8bp
Over the 2.0 pct Due 2022 DBR
Payment Date March 17, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Danske Bank, HSBC & UBS
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's & A-(Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under Issuer's Debt Issuance Program
ISIN XS1203856072
