Mar 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower Yorkshire Building Society

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 17, 2022

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.847

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 130.8bp

Over the 2.0 pct Due 2022 DBR

Payment Date March 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Danske Bank, HSBC & UBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's & A-(Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under Issuer's Debt Issuance Program

ISIN XS1203856072

