March 10 Terreis SA :

* Reports FY rental revenue of 71.9 million euros ($77.11 million), up 16.4 percent

* FY net income 34.3 million euros versus 32.5 million euros a year ago

* EPRA NAV at Dec. 31, 2014 31.83 euros per share, up 16.8 percent

* To propose dividend for FY 2014 of 0.7 euros per share, up 9.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)