March 11 Selçuk Gida Endüstri Ihracat Ithalat AS :

* Decided on Tuesday to sell wholly owned unit Smart Marketcilik Dagitim Ticaret AS to Ulker Kemendi for 280,000 lira ($106,008)

* Said unit's field of operation is not in line with the company's targets and unit has operational problems

($1 = 2.6413 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)