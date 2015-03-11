March 11 Faurecia SA :

* Said on Tuesday it priced 500 million euros ($534.50 million) of senior notes due 2022 at 3.125 pct

* An application has been made to list the Notes on the Irish Stock Exchange (Global Exchange Market)

* The settlement of the Notes is expected to occur on March 17

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)