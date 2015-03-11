March 11 N Brown Group

* Q4 sales 3.6 percent as trading momentum recovers well from a challenging autumn season

* Full year sales flat year-on-year

* Full year percentage gross margin in line with expectations

* Sees FY 14/15 continuing pbt to be slightly below range previously guided to, and current market consensus of 88 million stg

* Sees FY 15/16 net interest costs in the range of 8 million stg to 10 million stg

