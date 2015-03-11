Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 11 IsCool Entertainment SA :
* Said on Tuesday it is launching an 827,526 euro capital increase with preferential subscription rights
* To issue 3,940,600 shares at 0.21 euro per share, a discount of 41.67 pct on the closing price on March 10
* 201 preferential subscription rights give the right to subscribe for 100 new shares
* Subscription period runs from March 30 to April 15
* Said it has received commitments covering 100 pct of the issue
* Sees net income of 184,247 and operating income of 262,080 euros for FY 2014
