March 11Prelios SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday full year 2014 management platform and services revenues at 70.1 million euros ($74.81 million) versus 68.6 million euros in 2013

* Full year group EBIT is positive at 15 million euros versus negative EBIT of 28.1 million euros in 2013

* Full year group net loss is 61.1 million euros versus net loss of 332.8 million euros a year ago

* Said net result is impacted by extraordinary items, almost entirely attributable to investment activities, and reflects total amount of 59.3 million euros

* Sees growth of management platform and services revenues in 2015-2017 business outlook plan

* Expects full year 2015 management platform and services revenues of between 75 million euros and 80 million euros, between 10 million and 12 million euros in 2016 and between 18 million to 20 million euros in 2017

* Intends to pursue a cost reduction up to 50 pct by 2017

($1 = 0.9370 euros)