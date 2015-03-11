March 11 Vistula Group SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed 2 loan agreements

* Receives 47.6 mln zloty loan and 71.4 mln zloty loan from Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA

* Both loans bear interest of WIBOR 3M plus the Bank's margin and are to be paid back by Dec. 31, 2024

* The borrowed funds will be used to repurchase earlier the company's series D bonds

