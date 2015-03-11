UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 11 Elior Participations SA :
* Said on Tuesday Philippe Salle has been appointed chairman of the company
* Philippe Salle to be appointed also chief executive on April 30, when he will cease to hold a managerial role at Altran
* James Arnell will be acting chief executive until this date
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.