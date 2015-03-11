March 11 Elior Participations SA :

* Said on Tuesday Philippe Salle has been appointed chairman of the company

* Philippe Salle to be appointed also chief executive on April 30, when he will cease to hold a managerial role at Altran

* James Arnell will be acting chief executive until this date

