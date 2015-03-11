UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 11 Man Se
* CEO sees cost-savings potential of more than 600 million eur
* Truck chief says Jan-Feb truck orders in Europe up 50-60 percent versus year-ago
* Ceo says recovery in Brazil truck market "at earliest" in 2H2015
* Truck chief says plant closures not on agenda
* CEO says would need partners to enter U.S. Truck market but no decisions yet Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.