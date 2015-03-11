March 11 Man Se

* CEO sees cost-savings potential of more than 600 million eur

* Truck chief says Jan-Feb truck orders in Europe up 50-60 percent versus year-ago

* Ceo says recovery in Brazil truck market "at earliest" in 2H2015

* Truck chief says plant closures not on agenda

* CEO says would need partners to enter U.S. Truck market but no decisions yet Further company coverage: