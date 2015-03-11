March 11 Caltagirone Editore SpA :
* Said on Tuesday it reported full year 2014 revenue of
170.1 million euros ($180.44 million) versus 181.5 million euros
for full year 2013
* Full year 2014 EBITDA is positive at 76 million euros
versus a negative EBITDA of 1.2 milion euros a year ago
* Full year 2014 net loss is 37.2 million euros versus a
loss of 75.4 million euros a year ago
* Total Audience (PC + Mobile) of Caltagirone Editore web
network reached 1.14 million unique daily users to November 2014
* Advertising revenue on Group internet sites rises by 46.3
percent compared to 2013
* Board of directors has resolved to propose the
Shareholders' Meeting not to distribute full year 2014 dividend
($1 = 0.9427 euros)
