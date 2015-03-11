BRIEF-ITC Corp announces management changes
* Chau mei wah, rosanna has been redesignated from deputy chairman and managing director to deputy chairman and executive director
March 11 Promsvyazbank :
* FY 2014 net profit decreased to 2.3 billion roubles ($36.60 million) from 4 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net interest income of 32.81 billion roubles versus 29.62 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net fee and commission income of 13.33 billion roubles versus 9.96 billion roubles year ago
* As at Dec. 31, 2014 Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio 8.01 pct versus 9.8 pct as at Dec. 31, 2013
* Q4 net profit 900 million roubles
* Q4 2014 provision for loan impairment 12.8 billion roubles, up 3 times versus Q3
* Expects growth of bad loans in 2015 - management board deputy chairman Vladislav Khokhlov
