BRIEF-Razor Energy Corp's gross year-end 2016 PDP reserves were 7,687 MBOE
* Razor Energy Corp - Company's gross year-end 2016 PDP reserves were 7,687 mboe
MArch 11 IKF SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that it signed a binding letter of intent to acquire the business of Ittierre SpA via the formula of the lease agreement of the business unit with option to buy
* IKF proposes to firs lease and then acquire via a new wholly owned unit (NewCo) a part of business unit from OTI Srl
* OTI Srl will sign until March 15 an agreement to lease the business unit currently owned by Ittierre
* The lease will last 36 months and the annual rental fee under agreement is 100,000 euros ($105,730) net and sale price set to 750,000 euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9458 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Razor Energy Corp - Company's gross year-end 2016 PDP reserves were 7,687 mboe
LONDON, March 28 Progress towards oil-market rebalancing and the need for an extension of production cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC countries has become the most contentious issue in the oil market.