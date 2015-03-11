(Corrects to add code for Dassault Aviation, Dassault Systemes code used in error)

March 11 Dassault Aviation

* Dassault Aviation says could produce 2.5 Rafales per month up from one presently should it win more export orders

* Dassault Aviation says has restarted Rafale talks with UAE but no contract negotiations yet

* Dassault Aviation Falcon deliveries will pick up in 2017, CEO says

*

* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andrew Callus)