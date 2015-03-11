Mar 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Dexia Credit Local

Guarantor States of Belgium,France & Luxembourg

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 19,2020

Coupon 0.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.839

Reoffer yield 0.2825 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 19,2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Agricole CIB &

Natixis (B&D)

Ratings Aa3(Moody's), AA(S&P)&

AA(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange's regulated market

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law English Law

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1204255522

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)