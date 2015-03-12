March 11Atria Oyj :

* Swedish Competition Authority approved on March 11 sale of Falbygdens cheese business to Arla

* The sale price is about 34 million euros ($35.80 million), and it will be paid in cash

* Said the divestment will reduce Atria's annual net sales by about 52 million euros and EBIT by some 3 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9493 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)