Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 12 RoodMicrotec NV :
* Reported on Wednesday that FY sales fell to 9.97 million euros ($10.5 million), down 11 percent vs year ago (2013: 11.18 million euros)
* FY EBITDA loss of 544,000 euros vs profit of 965,000 euros year ago
* Announces headcount cost reduction programme resulting in 1.3 million euros within the next 3 years
* Expects gradual sales growth in 2015, skewed towards the second half of the year
* Maintains long-term objective to realise annual autonomous growth of between 3 and 13 pct at an average 6 pct growth of the semiconductor market up to 2017
Source text: bit.ly/1BtMloD
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9492 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order