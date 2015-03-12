UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Headline has been changed to give the revenue in Swiss francs rather than in euros)
March 12 Televerbier Sa :
* Q1 revenue 18.6 million Swiss francs ($18.6 million) versus 19.2 million Swiss francs year ago
* Q1 revenue 15.9 million euros ($16.9 million) versus 15.6 million euros year ago
* Group revenue accrues to the level of the average of the last four years, but remains below the previous year Source text: bit.ly/1NNs9TR Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0029 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.