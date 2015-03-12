UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
March 12 Ebro Foods SA :
* Said on Wednesday Grupo Lactalis Iberia SA notified Ebro of the decision of the National Commission of Markets and Competition in which Puleva Food SL was fined, among other companies
* Under the commitments made by Ebro to Lactalis in selling the dairy business in 2010, Ebro might have to compensate Lactalis for part of the fine imposed on Puleva
* The board agreed to modify its FY 2014 results, issued on Feb. 25, to include necessary adjustments to reflect a possible impact of this situation on the company
* After the modification FY 2014 net result is reduced by 5.6 million euros ($5.9 million) and set at 146.01 million euros while EBITDA remains the same
* These adjustments have no impact on dividend proposal reported on Dec. 18, 2014
