Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
(Corrects dividend record date and payment date in fourth bullet point. The company corrected its own statement.)
March 12 Leone Film Group SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported the FY 2014 revenue of 24.3 million euros ($25.7 million) versus 20.3 million euros in 2013
* FY 2014 EBITDA of 14.8 million euros, up by 18 percent from 12.6 million euros reported a year ago
* FY 2014 net profit of 2.6 million euros versus 2.3 million euros a year ago
* Proposes FY 2014 dividend of 0.09 euro per share or total of 1.3 million euros (52 pct of FY 2014 net profit) with record date of May 5 and payable on May 6
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
