March 12 GO internet SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported the FY 2014 EBITDA up by 61 percent to 1.4 million euros ($1.5 million) from 0.9 million euros reported in 2013

* FY 2014 net profit of 7,000 euros versus a loss of 100,000 euros a year ago

* Active clients at Dec. 31, 2014 amount to 23,118 versus a number of 15,728 active clients at Dec. 31, 2013

($1 = 0.9431 euros)