March 12 Dada SpA :

* Reports full year consolidated revenue of 67.5 million euros ($71.76 million), down 10 pct

* Full year EBIT is 1.5 million euros versus 2.4 million euros a year ago

* Full year net loss is 2.2 million euros versus loss of 1.3 mln euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)