Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Wind Acquisition Finance S.A.

(Wind Acquisition)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 375 million euro

Maturity Date July 15, 2020

Coupon 4.000 pct

Issue price 101.250

Reoffer price 101.250

Reoffer yield 3.737 pct

Spread 386 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3 pct July 2020 Bund

144A (fungible) ISIN XS1082637098

RegS (temporary)ISIN XS1204621640

RegS (existing) ISIN XS1082636876

Notes The issue size will total 2.475 billion euro when

fungible

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date July 15, 2020

Coupon Euribor + 412.5 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield Euribor + 412.5 basis points

144A ISIN XS1204623265

Reg S ISIN XS1204622960

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 30,2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank (B&D), Banca IMI & BNPP

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange & Euro MTF

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

