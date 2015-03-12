Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Wind Acquisition Finance S.A.
(Wind Acquisition)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 375 million euro
Maturity Date July 15, 2020
Coupon 4.000 pct
Issue price 101.250
Reoffer price 101.250
Reoffer yield 3.737 pct
Spread 386 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3 pct July 2020 Bund
144A (fungible) ISIN XS1082637098
RegS (temporary)ISIN XS1204621640
RegS (existing) ISIN XS1082636876
Notes The issue size will total 2.475 billion euro when
fungible
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date July 15, 2020
Coupon Euribor + 412.5 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield Euribor + 412.5 basis points
144A ISIN XS1204623265
Reg S ISIN XS1204622960
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date March 30,2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank (B&D), Banca IMI & BNPP
Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange & Euro MTF
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
