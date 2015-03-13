Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 13 Exprivia SpA :
* Reported on Thursday FY 2014 revenues of 147.2 million euros ($155.66 million), up 12.3 pct year on year
* FY 2014 EBITDA of 14.5 million euros, up 10.5 pct from 13.1 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net profit of 3 million euros, up 6.3 pct from 2.9 million euros reported in 2013
* Proposes dividend of 0.028 euro per share
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order