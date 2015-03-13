March 13 Rella Holding A/S :

* Said on Thursday that Board of Rella Holding and Chairmanship and Executive Management of Aller Holding A/S had on March 12 agreed to recommend to their respective general meetings to approve transfer of Rella Holding's entire holding of nominally 9,327,000 Danish crowns ($1.32 million) B-shares (the shares) in Aller Holding A/S to the issuing company

* Said a share purchase agreement has not yet been signed between the parties

* Said further details on the transfer will be determined as soon as possible

* Said transfer price has been agreed at 19,000 crowns per B-share in Aller Holding of a nominal value of 100 crowns each, corresponding to an aggregate price of 1,772,130,000 crowns

* Said the transfer is expected to take place no later than July 1

* Said Rella Holding Board would recommend shareholders to vote in favour of the transfer of the shares

* Board of Rella Holding would furthermore propose to the general meeting that Rella Holding thereafter enters into solvent liquidation

* Assuming the transfer of the shares is completed within the stipulated timeframe and that the liquidation is initiated in immediate continuation thereafter, the expected proceeds per share in Rella Holding will be about 77 crowns (a premium of 65 pct to the closing price of Rella Holding shares as at March 12)

($1 = 7.0540 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)