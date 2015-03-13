March 13 Hoist Finance publ AB IPO-HOIST.ST:

* Said on Thursday it published prospectus and price range of offering in connection with its listing on NASDAQ Stockholm

* Price range of offering had been set at between 50 - 60 Swedish crowns ($6-$7) per share

* The final offer price is expected to be published around March 25

* Offering comprises between 38,953,976 and 40,725,246 shares

* Company will offer between 12,500,000 and 15,000,000 new shares, where the actual number of shares issued will be adjusted to bring gross proceeds of 750 million crowns

* Beagle Investments S.A., Olympus Investment S.à r.l, Costas Thoupos and funds managed by Toscafund Asset Management LLP will offer between 25,725,246 and 26,453,976 existing shares excluding potential increase of offering and overallotment option

* In case of sufficient demand, some of the selling shareholders have an option of increasing the number of shares offered by a maximum of 4,787,058 existing shares

* Selling shareholders have granted an option to Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and Citigroup Global Markets Limited to acquire another up to 6,826,844 company's shares at offer price to cover any overallotment

* Offering is directed towards public in Sweden and to qualified international institutional investors

Source text: bit.ly/1FWLQTJ

($1 = 8.6230 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)