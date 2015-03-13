Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 13 Igoria Trade :
* Said on Thursday that it registered a new wholly-owned unit, Igoria Trade Inc., in the United States, with capital of 5 million shares of a nominal value of USD 0,0001 each
* The new unit will provide financial services in the United States
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order