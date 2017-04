(Precises that results are for company's Swiss unit Mondo TV Suisse SA.)

March 13 Mondo TV SpA :

* Said on Thursday that its unit Mondo TV Suisse SA FY net profit is around CHF 0.2 million ($199,005)

* Mondo TV Suisse SA FY 2014 value of production is around CHF 2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0050 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)