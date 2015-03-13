Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 13 Soft Computing SA :
* Reported on Thursday FY net income of 1.7 million euros ($1.80 million) versus 1.6 million euros
* Anticipates further growth in 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1Cbqkvk
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9435 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order