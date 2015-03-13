A source in the Salahuddin Operations Command said Iraqi
forces would not move forward until reinforcements reached
Tikrit, of which Islamic State still holds around half.
Using guerrilla warfare tactics, the militants have turned
the city into a labyrinth of home-made bombs and booby-trapped
buildings, and are using snipers to halt their progress.
Hadi al-Amiri, the head of the Shi'ite paramilitary Badr
Organisation and now one of the most powerful men in Iraq said
the outcome of the battle for Tikrit was in no doubt, but Iraqi
forces needed time.
"We are not in a hurry, but we have a plan and we are
following it," Amiri told Iraqi state television from the Tikrit
frontline. "Even if the battle drags on for two, three or four
days that is okay. We will celebrate the liberation of Tikrit
from the enemy."
A victory in Tikrit would give Iraqi forces momentum for the
next stage of the campaign to retake Mosul, the largest city
under control of Islamic State, which now rules a
self-proclaimed caliphate in Sunni regions in Syria and Iraq.
But the involvement of Iran, which backs some of the Shi'ite
militia at the forefront of the campaign and is also playing a
direct role, is a source of unease for some Sunnis in Iraq and
across the wider region.
Islamic State fighters overran Tikrit last June during a
lightning offensive that was halted just outside Baghdad. They
have since used the complex of palaces built in Tikrit under
Saddam, the executed former president, as their headquarters.
MARCHING TO MOSUL
The insurgents were still in control of the presidential
complex and at least three other districts in the centre of
Tikrit on Friday.
Iraqi special forces attacked a medical college in southern
Tikrit at dawn, but the militants managed to fend them off,
killing three soldiers. A further six people were killed when a
Humvee vehicle packed with explosives rammed into an outpost of
the Iraqi forces and to the west of the city.
More than 20,000 Iraqi troops and Shi'ite militias,
supported by local Sunni tribes are taking part in the
offensive, which began 11 days ago, advancing from the east and
along the banks of the Tigris.
Any assault on Mosul is likely to be a far more complex
undertaking. The northern city is larger, further away from core
government-held territory and still densely populated, unlike
Tikrit, most of whose residents fled long before the operation
began.
The foreign minister of Sunni kingdom Saudi Arabia, Saud
al-Faisal, last week said the battle for Tikrit showed how Iran
was "taking over" Iraq.
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani has
been spotted on the battlefield overseeing the Tikrit offensive,
in which Shi'ite militia are a prominent actor, since the
regular army folded last June.
The Shi'ite militia are accused of committing abuses against
Sunnis in other territory they have retaken from Islamic State
-- charges they deny.
OFFENSIVE AROUND KIRKUK
Islamic State spokesman Abu Mohammad al-Adnani said in an
audi-recording published on Thursday that its fighters remained
"steadfast" and were growing in strength, dismissing its enemies
claims of gains in Tikrit as "fake".
Adnani warned followers of the danger posed by Shi'ites,
using a derogatory term to refer to them: "The rejectionists
have entered a new phase in their war against the Sunni people:
they have begun to think of taking and controlling the Sunni
areas," he said. "They have come to take your homes and
belongings, kill your men and rape and enslave your women."
Even if the militants are routed from the city, they still
hold a vast area straddling the Syrian border where they are
likely to regroup, and Iraqi forces have previously struggled to
hold ground they have retaken from the extremist group.
Islamic State is on the back foot in the north, where
Shi'ite militia and Kurdish forces known as peshmerga went on
the offensive around the oil-rich city of Kirkuk on Friday.
The peshmerga began attacking IS positions near Kirkuk on
Monday and have since retaken territory and a number of villages
to the southwest. Kurdish commanders said they had faced
relatively weak resistance, but were being held up by homemade
bombs the militants laid before retreating to their stronghold
of Hawijah.
Shi'ite militiamen, many of them from Iraq's ethnic Turkman
minority, were closing on the village of Bashir south of Kirkuk,
which Islamic State overran last June, massacring more than a
dozen people.
