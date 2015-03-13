March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT
MUTUEL BFCM Corp
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Maturity Date March 23, 2017
Coupon 3 months euribor + 17 basis points
Reoffer price par
Discount Margin 3 months euribor + 17 basis points
Payment Date March 23, 2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, MS & NATIXIS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A (S&P) &
A (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English law
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1206509710
