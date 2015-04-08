(Adds Mediacontech SpA as current owner of Mikros Image)

April 8 Technicolor SA :

* Enters an exclusive agreement to acquire production house Mikros Image from Mediacontech SpA

* Transaction is expected to be completed in Q2 of 2015 subject to labor law requirements

* Transaction is expected to be accretive on a full year basis

