UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 8 SMT SA <SMTP.WA >:
* Said on Tuesday that its Paris-based unit, iAlbatros SAS, has signed a contract with an undisclosed FMCG company operating in Italy
* The client will use the hotel booking system provided by iAlbatros
* The contract is valid until Jan. 31, 2018
* Estimates that the contract is worth around 6-8 million euro ($15.2 million) on an annual basis, subject to a number and kind of reservations made by the client Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [SMTP.WA ]
($1 = 0.9232 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.