April 8 Perseus Specialty Foods SA :

* Said on Tuesday is in the final stage of negotiations for its long term debt restructuring

* Said the balance of overdue loan debts is 13.6 million euros ($14.78 million)

* Said overdue loan debts won't have any effect on its operations

($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)