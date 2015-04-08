Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 8 Travelmarket A/S :
* H2 net sales 8.2 million Danish crowns ($1.19 million) versus 9.8 million crowns year ago
* H2 EBITDA loss 0.4 million crowns versus loss 0.8 million crowns year ago
* H2 pre-tax loss 1.1 million crowns versus loss 1.6 million crowns year ago
* Sees result in 2015 to be positive
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8824 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order