April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Santander Consumer Bank AS

Guarantor Santander Consumer Finance S.A.

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 20, 2018

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.894

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 90.7bp

Over the OB166

Payment Date April 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Santander GBM & UniCredit

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's) & BBB (S&P)

Listing Irish/Norwegian

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1218217377

