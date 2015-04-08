BRIEF-Russia's PIK homebuilder to buy back $255 mln of GDRs ahead of delisting
* PIK has agreed to purchase 49,990,198 GDRs at a price of $5.101 per GDR, for a total cost of $255 million.
Apr 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Toronto-Dominion Bank
Guarantor TD Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor Partnership
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date April 16,2018
Coupon 3 month Libor + 21 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 21 basis points
Payment Date April 16,2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1218203153
