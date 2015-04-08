BRIEF-Zhong Zhu medical Holding cancels plan on selling 70 pct stake in real estate unit
* Says it canceled plan on selling 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary
April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Klepierre
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 17, 2023
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.352
Yield 1.085 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 106.8bp
over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
Payment Date April 17, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, ING, Natixis & RBS
Ratings A- (S&P)
Listing Euronext Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0012674661
ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's Akbank said on Monday it was experiencing systems disruptions due to technical reasons and was working to resume services as soon as possible.