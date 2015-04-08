BRIEF-Zhong Zhu medical Holding cancels plan on selling 70 pct stake in real estate unit
* Says it canceled plan on selling 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary
Apr 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Unibail-Rodamco SE
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 14, 2025
Coupon 1.000 pct
Reoffer price 99.672
Reoffer yield 1.035 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 87.1 bps
Over the 0.5 pct February 2025 DBR
ISIN XS1218319702
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2030
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 98.663
Reoffer yeild 1.475 pct
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 115.9 bps
Over the 4.75 pct July 2028 DBR
ISIN XS1218363270
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date April 15,2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML (B&D), DB & Natixis
Ratings A(stable)(S&P) & A+ (stable)(Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Says it canceled plan on selling 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary
ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's Akbank said on Monday it was experiencing systems disruptions due to technical reasons and was working to resume services as soon as possible.