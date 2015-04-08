Apr 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Unibail-Rodamco SE

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 14, 2025

Coupon 1.000 pct

Reoffer price 99.672

Reoffer yield 1.035 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 87.1 bps

Over the 0.5 pct February 2025 DBR

ISIN XS1218319702

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2030

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 98.663

Reoffer yeild 1.475 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 115.9 bps

Over the 4.75 pct July 2028 DBR

ISIN XS1218363270

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date April 15,2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML (B&D), DB & Natixis

Ratings A(stable)(S&P) & A+ (stable)(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

