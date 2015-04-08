BRIEF-Zhong Zhu medical Holding cancels plan on selling 70 pct stake in real estate unit
* Says it canceled plan on selling 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary
April 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date April 15, 2019
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.750
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UKT 4 pct March 2019
Payment Date April 15, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & RBS
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P) &
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Irish Stock Exchange
Full fees Undislcosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1218319538
ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's Akbank said on Monday it was experiencing systems disruptions due to technical reasons and was working to resume services as soon as possible.