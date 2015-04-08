April 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credit Suisse Group AG

Guarantor CS Group AG

Issue Amount 2.25 billion euro

Maturity Date April 14, 2022

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.244

Yield 1.364 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 14, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1218287230

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)