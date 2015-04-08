EU's Vestager to announce merger decision at noon
BRUSSELS, March 27 EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will announce a decision on a merger case at around noon, the European Commission said on Monday, without giving further details.
April 8 Elis Services SA :
* Continues its growth strategy in Europe with five new acquisitions in France, Spain, Germany and Switzerland
* Acquired companies have combined revenues of about 30 million euros on a full-year basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, March 27 EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will announce a decision on a merger case at around noon, the European Commission said on Monday, without giving further details.
LONDON, March 27 Two international medical humanitarian organisations said on Monday they had challenged the patent on Gilead Sciences' hepatitis C drug sofosbuvir at the European Patent Office in order to increase access to the treatment.