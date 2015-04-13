LONDON, April 8 (IFR) - Swedbank issued a sterling senior
deal on Wednesday, only weeks after it sold a covered bond in
the currency, injecting further diversification into its funding
mix.
It began marketing the minimum GBP250m April 2019 bond at
80bp area over the 4.5% March 2019 Gilt via Barclays, HSBC and
RBS.
Final books passed GBP300m and the spread was set in line
with IPTs for a GBP300m size. There were around 30 investors
involved in all.
While guidance did not tighten, bankers thought it a decent
deal which paid a new issue premium of no more than 3bp-5bp.
"This was a very strong trade. Swedbank printed a good size
inside equivalent euro levels, while gaining diversification
from an investor base keen to participate in a rare opportunity
to buy senior paper from a top-quality Swedish issuer," a lead
said.
Another lead pointed out that its shorter tenor immediately
deterred some investors, while the low 1.625% coupon meant there
was limited interest from private banks.
However, the bond's rarity factor helped. Not only is
Swedbank itself a rare issuer, but this was the first Swedish
senior trade for more than a year.
A banker away from the deal agreed. "This is a pretty good
result, as the sterling market doesn't have the breadth of the
euro market," he said.
Fund managers took 49%, insurance/pension funds 41%, central
banks/official institutions 9% and others 1%. The UK took 85%,
Asia 7%, Switzerland 6% and others 2%.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill; Editing by Philip Wright)