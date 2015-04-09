Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 9 InteliWISE SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it has signed a contract with AMG.NET SA to implement its Virtual Advisor software and service it over 36 months for Lesser Poland's Transport Management System
* No financial details of the deal were disclosed
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order