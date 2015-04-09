UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 9 Ibersol SGPS SA :
* Said on Wednesday FY 2014 net profit up 117 percent to 7.9 million euros ($8.5 million)
* FY EBITDA of 25 million euros vs 19 million euros year ago
* FY turnover up 8.7 percent to 187.5 million euros
* Sees flat or contractions of its margins for 2015 and to open two restaurants in Angola
Source text: bit.ly/1CyyCIQ
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.