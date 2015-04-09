Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 9 IAI SA :
* Said on Wednesday that March 2015 revenue was 1.2 million zlotys ($322,300), up 30 pct year on year
* Estimated Q1 revenue at 3.5 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7236 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order