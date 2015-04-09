ZURICH, April 9 Holcim Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle said on Thursday the Swiss cement maker is confident of winning sufficient backing from shareholders to push through its planned merger with France's Lafarge.

Reitzle told a news conference the firm needed to do more over the coming weeks to convince shareholders of the merger's advantages ahead of an extraordinary shareholder meeting next month.

Holcim needs to convince two thirds of its shareholders to approve a capital increase to fund the deal at the May 8 meeting. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Joshua Franklin)