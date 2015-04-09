April 9 Hansa Medical AB :

* Hansa Medical's 246 million Swedish crowns ($28.30 million) rights issue fully subscribed

* Says rights issue with preferential rights has been subscribed at 100 percent of which 53 percent was subscribed through preferential rights

* Says rights issue comprises 6,482,400 shares at 38 crowns per share, which brings more than 246 million crowns before costs associated with share issue

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6912 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)